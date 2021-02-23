GOP Bill Pairs Wage Hike With E-Verify Mandate

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 5:00 PM EST) -- Republican Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on Tuesday released details of forthcoming legislation that would pair a modest minimum wage hike with a crackdown on the hiring of unauthorized immigrants. The Higher Wages for American Workers Act would gradually raise the federal minimum wage to $10 per hour by 2025, and then index it to inflation two years later. It would also require all U.S. employers to identify ineligible job seekers, often unauthorized immigrants, by using the U.S. Department of Homeland Security-administered E-Verify system, a program that has been criticized as burdensome and occasionally inaccurate. "Our bill would...

