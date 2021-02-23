Ex-Ill. Senator Pleads Not Guilty To Misusing Campaign Funds

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- Former Illinois state Sen. William "Sam" McCann pled not guilty Tuesday to charges that he misused more than $200,000 in campaign contributions for personal purchases and payments to himself. McCann, 51, was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this month on fraud, money laundering and tax evasion charges. He could face up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the fraud charges, 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine for money laundering, and a maximum penalty of five years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines for the tax evasion charges. He is set to go to trial...

