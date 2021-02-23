Accountant Ducks Prison For $17M Stock Scheme, Tax Fraud

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 9:22 PM EST) -- An accountant avoided a prison sentence Tuesday for his roles in a stock market manipulation scheme that reaped more than $17 million in illicit profits and a related tax fraud scheme, with a New Jersey federal judge citing his extensive cooperation with prosecutors against the securities trader who orchestrated the crimes. About two months after handing out an 18-month prison term to that mastermind, U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez sentenced the 43-year-old Shaun Greenwald to three years of probation, including eight months of home detention with location monitoring, following his 2018 guilty plea to conspiracy charges. The judge noted during...

