PTAB Fee Bias Claim Finds Little Traction At Fed. Circ.

Law360 (April 9, 2021, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel on Friday seemed unlikely to rule that Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges are biased toward instituting patent challenges based on how they're compensated and how the agency is funded. Circuit Judges Kimberly Ann Moore and Richard G. Taranto in particular appeared wary of the bias-based due process theory raised by New Vision Gaming at remote oral arguments Friday, or were at least persuaded that the constitutional argument had been waived or should take a back seat to other parts of the case. New Vision is trying to revive two patents tied to casino games that were...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS