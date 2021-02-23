Judge Appointees Not 'Employees' Under Pa. Records Law

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 3:56 PM EST) -- Judges appointed to fill vacancies in Pennsylvania state courts are not "employees" whose applications are protected from disclosure under the state's open-records law, nor are the applicants who aren't selected, a Commonwealth Court panel ruled Tuesday. Since judges are not employees of the state, Pennsylvania's Office of General Counsel could not cite exemptions in the state's Right to Know Law for employee records or applications for employment in its appeal of open records requests by a pair of reporters from LNP Media Group concerning applicants for vacancies on the Commonwealth Court and the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas in 2019,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS