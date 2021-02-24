Settlements Can Fall Under Consumer Credit Law, Court Rules

Law360, London (February 24, 2021, 6:36 PM GMT) -- A London appellate panel ruled on Tuesday that a court-approved settlement agreement could be covered by legislation governing consumer credit agreements, handing a win to a property tycoon challenging a bankruptcy petition. The Court of Appeal allowed Moises Gertner's challenge related to a settlement agreement with Israeli-owned lender CFL Finance Ltd. that was recorded in a Tomlin order that laid out a schedule for him to pay off a debt. Gertner's failure to comply with the terms eventually prompted a bankruptcy petition, leading him to argue that the settlement was unenforceable because it was in breach of the Consumer Credit Act...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS