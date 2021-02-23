NJ Superior Court Judge, Former State Senator, Dies At 64

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 4:08 PM EST) -- New Jersey Superior Court Judge Peter Barnes III, a former member of the state Senate and Assembly from Edison, has died at the age of 64. Barnes, a Democrat who also worked as an Edison councilman earlier in his career, died of an illness unrelated to COVID-19, according to the Senate Democratic Office. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement that Barnes was a good man who wanted to see good things come from his work, and could find the light in any situation. "As a member of both the Senate and Assembly, and on the Edison Council before,...

