11th Circ. Revives $31M Suit Against Lab's Shareholders

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 9:59 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit has reversed an Alabama federal court's dismissal of a lawsuit the bankruptcy trustee for a defunct blood testing business filed against certain shareholders, saying the district court erred in determining that it could not hear the case because the state court where the case originated lacked personal jurisdiction. Tuesday's decision revives claims from Thomas E. Reynolds, the Chapter 7 bankruptcy trustee for Atherotech Inc. and Atherotech Holdings, that Behrman Capital IV LP and other shareholders arranged for Atherotech to pay them dividends totaling nearly $31.8 million, despite knowing that the company was already the subject of a U.S....

