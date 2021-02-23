Split 2nd Circ. Won't Revisit Ex-Felons' Hiring Bias Case

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 7:18 PM EST) -- A fractured Second Circuit declined Tuesday to review a panel's decision nixing a hiring bias suit brought by two African American men with felony convictions, detailing a chasm among the court's judges over the interplay between systemic racism and employment discrimination suits. In a 51-page order that included multiple concurrences and dissents, the appeals court said that it lacked the majority of judges needed to grant full court rehearing to George Mandala and Charles Barnett, who sought to revive their case alleging NTT Data Inc. yanked job offers when it learned about their past convictions. Mandala and Barnett's en banc petition challenged...

