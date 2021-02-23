Ex-Mich. Governor Says Flint Case Filed In Wrong Court

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 5:06 PM EST) -- Attorneys for former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder argued in Genesee County District Court on Tuesday that the state's indictment against him over his role in the Flint water crisis should be thrown out, a day after filing a brief saying the prosecutors' decision to indict in Genesee County was an attempt to "stack the deck" against Snyder. Snyder told the court that the one-judge grand jury method that Attorney General Dana M. Nessel used to get the two-count indictment only had jurisdiction to consider crimes committed within the county, but Snyder's alleged crimes, if they occurred, did so in the state...

