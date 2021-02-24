Last Defendant In $7B Stanford Ponzi Gets Max Sentence

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 7:23 PM EST) -- The Texas federal judge who presided over the criminal jury trials of R. Allen Stanford and his co-conspirators in a $7 billion Ponzi scheme sentenced the last defendant in the long-running case on Wednesday to the maximum — two consecutive 60-month sentences. The former chief of Antigua's Financial Services Regulatory Commission, Leroy King, 75, entered an agreement with the government in January 2020 and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to obstruct a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation and one count of obstructing an SEC investigation. King, who is a citizen of the United States and Antigua, fought extradition...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS