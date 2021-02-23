Ex-Cred Exec's Lawyers Want To Ditch Him In Ch. 11 Case

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 7:55 PM EST) -- Counsel representing a former executive of cryptocurrency investment company Cred Inc. told a Delaware bankruptcy judge on Tuesday that they want to withdraw from their work on the case, in which their client has been repeatedly ordered to turn over valuable crypto assets that he is improperly holding and transferring. During a virtual status conference, Mark Pfieffer of Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney PC said his firm no longer wishes to represent former Cred Chief Financial Officer James Alexander in the company's Chapter 11 case, but it will stay on until a hearing on the withdrawal motion can be held. "We were...

