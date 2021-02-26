Lidl Hits Tesco With Trademark Suit Over Sales Campaign

Law360, London (February 26, 2021, 4:12 PM GMT) -- Two supermarket chains are going head-to-head in London over a trademark infringement claim after U.K. grocery giant Tesco ran a low-price marketing campaign using a sign that German discounter Lidl says deliberately reminds shoppers of its own branding. Lidl and its U.K. arm argued in a Feb. 15 High Court lawsuit against Tesco, which is now public, that the British supermarket's Clubcard advertising campaign uses a logo that is too similar to its own well-known blue and yellow branding. Lidl said it has owned the trademark for the blue and yellow sign since 1995. The German chain has asked the court for an...

