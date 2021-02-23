NJ AG Orders Law Enforcement To Drop Pending Pot Charges

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 7:01 PM EST) -- New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal announced on Tuesday that he has directed local law enforcement officials to drop all outstanding marijuana cases that were based on the now-legal recreational use of pot, a move that came a day after a long-awaited decriminalization bill and regulatory framework for an adult cannabis market in the state were inked into law. Grewal's directive, issued on Monday night, instructs state, county and municipal prosecutors to toss pending charges for marijuana offenses that are no longer illegal in the wake of the voter-approved legalization of adult-use marijuana, issuing interim guidance to law enforcement officials...

