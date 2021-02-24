Justices Urged To Fix Fed. Circ. 'Paradox' In Heart Drug Case

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 7:44 PM EST) -- Inventor group U.S. Inventor is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up Amarin Pharma's appeal of the Federal Circuit's decision to strike down six patents on its heart drug Vascepa, saying the appeals court has created a "jurisprudential paradox" in how it analyzes obviousness. The group filed an amicus brief Tuesday supporting the pharmaceutical company, which argued in a Feb. 11 certiorari petition that the Federal Circuit didn't properly take into account some secondary evidence of non-obviousness when it invalidated six of Amarin's patents covering Vascepa, which is used to treat high levels of triglycerides in the blood. U.S. Inventor...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS