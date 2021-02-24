Bosnia, Iceland Face US Duties On Silicon Metal Exports

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 1:54 PM EST) -- Silicon metal imports from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland and Kazakhstan are staring down anti-dumping and countervailing duties of up to 160%, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Commerce. Commerce's International Trade Administration readied the tariffs on Tuesday after finding that producers from Bosnia and Herzegovina and Iceland were selling the metals at unfairly low prices in the U.S. and that exporters from Kazakhstan benefited from illegal subsidies. The final determinations are a win for Ohio-based Globe Specialty Metals Inc. and Mississippi Silicon LLC, American companies that produce the majority of domestic silicon metal production and that had petitioned...

