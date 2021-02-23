Under Armour Says Activewear Tech Co. Isn't Its Competitor

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 7:07 PM EST) -- Under Armour Inc. says a Pennsylvania manufacturer of a textile spray intended to improve athletes' muscle recovery can't sue Under Armour for anti-competitive behavior because it is not a direct competitor, an attorney for the athletic wear company told a federal judge Tuesday. Kevin P. Allen of Eckert Seamans, representing Under Armour, said the amended complaint by Multiple Energy Technologies LLC didn't adequately plead that it competed with Under Armour in the market for selling athletic clothing treated with "recovery-enhancing bioceramics," and so it could not sustain its claims under the Lanham Act or Sherman Act. "Multiple Energy Technologies is not...

