ERCOT Board Members To Step Down In Winter Storm's Wake

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 10:14 PM EST) -- Four members of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas' board of directors, including its chair and vice chair, say they will resign in the aftermath of last week's deadly winter storm, when the state's primary grid operator cut power to millions as temperatures plummeted. ERCOT Board Chair Sally Talberg, Vice Chair Peter Cramton and directors Terry Bulger and Raymond Hepper wrote in a letter to the rest of the 16-member board Tuesday that they planned to step down after a board meeting scheduled for Wednesday. In another development, Craig Ivey, who was being considered to fill a vacancy on the board,...

