Biden DOJ To Keep Illinois US Atty For Now, Sens. Suggest

Law360 (February 23, 2021, 9:08 PM EST) -- Illinois U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth said Tuesday that the Biden administration appears to be heeding their request to allow Chicago's top federal prosecutor to keep his job until his successor is confirmed. John Lausch, the U.S. attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, was asked to resign by the U.S. Department of Justice earlier this month. The move drew the ire of the state's two Democratic U.S. senators, but they said in a statement Tuesday that they were pleased to hear reports that Lausch will now be kept in place amid an anti-corruption push now circling around a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS