ERCOT Board Hears Texas Outages Could Have Been Worse

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 7:18 PM EST) -- In the most comprehensive explanation to date of the circumstances that left millions of Texans without power for days as temperatures plummeted last week, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas Inc. on Wednesday defended its decisions as staving off a far worse disaster. Texans wait in line to fill propane tanks in Houston last Wednesday after a historic snowfall and low temperatures created a surge of demand for electricity to warm homes, buckling the state's power grid and causing widespread blackouts. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) During an emergency teleconference Wednesday, ERCOT's board of directors acknowledged the hardships faced by many Texans...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS