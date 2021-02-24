Foster Farms Beats Bid To Revive 'Humane' Labeling Suit

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 5:37 PM EST) -- A Los Angeles judge got it right when he tossed a proposed class action accusing Foster Farms of misleading customers with American Humane Association certification labels when it actually mistreats its chickens, a California state appeals court ruled Tuesday, saying the labels were already USDA-approved. In a published opinion that could have broad implications across the poultry industry, the three-judge panel found that Carol Leining's claims are preempted under the Poultry Products Inspection Act because Foster Farms' labels that included the AHA Certified logo were reviewed and pre-approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service. The PPIA...

