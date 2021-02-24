Insurer Says River Transit Co. That Caused Crash Owes $2M

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 8:10 PM EST) -- Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. has brought American River Transportation Co. to Louisiana federal court, alleging ARTC wrongly denied paying for a Starr policyholder's $2 million loss after ARTC's towing boat struck a bridge on the Mississippi River, causing significant damage to vessels forced to wait in the rising current. Starr said Tuesday that ARTC is solely responsible for the losses sustained by its insured, ACBL River Operations LLC, another marine transportation company. Starr accuses ARTC of fault and negligence and asserts admiralty and maritime claims against the company. In February 2020, a towing vessel operated by ARTC collided against the Helena Bridge on the Lower Mississippi...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS