Pelosi Addresses Native American Policy Changes With NCAI

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 12:11 AM EST) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday talked with Native American leaders about plans to change certain legislative policies so they better serve tribal citizens, including approaches to combating the climate crisis, addressing "problematic" commercial bond provisions and ensuring improved tribal consultation. From left: NCAI President Fawn Sharp of the Quinault Indian Nation in Taholah, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and NCAI chairperson Mark Macarro of the Pechanga Band of Luiseño Indians. Pelosi, D-Calif., had an open conversation via Zoom with members of the National Congress of American Indians during the second day of its 2021 Executive Council Winter Session, where she answered...

