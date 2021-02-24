DC Circ. Urged To Unlink Species Claim From Soot Rule Suits

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 3:37 PM EST) -- An environmental group has asked the D.C. Circuit to decouple its allegations that the federal government ignored how endangered wildlife is affected by looser soot pollution standards from other challenges to the standards, arguing they were wrongly consolidated. In a motion to sever Tuesday, the Center for Biological Diversity said the claims and relief it's seeking are distinct enough from other challenges that the court shouldn't have consolidated its suit with petitions for review from states and other advocacy groups that focus on Clean Air Act violations. The Center accuses the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency of failing to properly research how its decision not...

