Teacher Fired After Tweeting 'Liberals Suck' Cries Foul

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 1:15 PM EST) -- A fired high school teacher told a Michigan federal court that a school district violated his constitutional rights when it fired him for a series of pro-Trump tweets, including one that said "liberals suck." Justin Kucera, who taught social studies and coached basketball and baseball at Walled Lake Consolidated Schools near Detroit, said in a complaint filed Tuesday that he was asked to rescind his public comments regarding former President Donald Trump and was fired when he refused. "Defendants terminated plaintiff for his political speech despite other similarly situated employees making similarly natured social media posts in favor of liberal political...

