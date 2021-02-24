Groups Don't Want Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill Review Suit Moved

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 4:03 PM EST) -- A coalition of environmental groups says there is no reason to transfer to Texas or Louisiana its suit accusing the federal government of shortchanging the effects of an oil spill when it analyzed how Gulf of Mexico operations will affect endangered species. The advocates said there was no reason to move the challenge from Maryland federal court to courts closer to the Gulf of Mexico, arguing that the underlying decision was made in Maryland, has national importance and would be more inconvenient to the parties if the case is moved. They oppose an effort by the government made in the final...

