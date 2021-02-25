Bitcoin 'Inventor' Targets Crypto Developers After £3.6B Hack

Law360, London (February 25, 2021, 1:35 AM GMT) -- A self-proclaimed inventor of bitcoin on Wednesday launched legal proceedings against Bitcoin developers, saying the developers have a fiduciary duty to help him recover roughly £3.6 billion ($5 billion) worth of potentially stolen crytpocurrency. Tulip Trading Ltd. sent a series of pre-litigation letters to major developers of the technology underpinning Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash and Bitcoin SV networks. Tulip Trading alleges a hack caused the company to lose access to £3.65 billion in digital assets — nearly £3.6 billion of which consists of bitcoins, saying the developers should restore the company's access and ensure that no one else is able to control the assets,...

