Gov'ts Launch UN Plan To Eradicate Global Tax Crime, Abuse

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 4:25 PM EST) -- Citing insufficient progress toward revamping global tax rules, leaders of several governments presented plans Thursday for a United Nations convention and a body tasked with tackling rampant global tax abuse. In a new report, the U.N. High-Level Panel on International Financial Accountability, Transparency and Integrity, or FACTI, lays out a set of recommendations for identifying tax abuse and other illicit financial flows. The report describes these flows as a systemic problem that "robs billions of a better future" and must be addressed by "nothing less than a transformation of the global financial system." The U.N. recommendations came the same day as an...

