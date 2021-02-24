Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nevro Lobs New Suit At Boston Scientific Over Spine Pain IP

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 8:31 PM EST) -- Nevro Corp., the maker of a spinal cord stimulation technology to treat chronic pain, has lodged a new infringement suit against rival Boston Scientific Corp. for allegedly infringing four of its patents, opening up a new front in their ongoing patent war.

The suit, filed Tuesday in Delaware federal court, mirrors allegations Nevro made in an earlier 2016 suit that Boston Scientific copied its technology for treating chronic pain with spinal cord stimulation, or SCS, which unlike prior treatment methods does not produce a tingling and numbing sensation known as paresthesia. 

The California medical device company's new suit contends that, while...

