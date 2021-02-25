EEOC Sues Florida Resort For Firing Seventh-Day Adventist

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 3:47 PM EST) -- The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission hit a Miami-area hotel with a lawsuit on Wednesday for allegedly sacking a Seventh-Day Adventist who refused to work on Saturdays. In a suit filed in the Southern District of Florida, the EEOC says Noble House Sole LLC, which owns the Solé Miami resort in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act when it fired Julienne Claude from her job as a room attendant because she could not work on Saturdays. "Employees should not have to choose between their religious beliefs and their livelihood," EEOC regional attorney Robert Weisberg said...

