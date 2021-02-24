Dallas Attys Of Color, Women Less Likely To Move Up

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 3:56 PM EST) -- Racial and gender disparities in the legal industry remain rampant in Texas, with representation of women and attorneys of color in partnership positions in Dallas 11% and 3% less than national figures, respectively. According to a report released by the Dallas Bar Association on Tuesday, though the number of attorneys of color in Texas has increased by 23% in the past 10 years, in 2020, 78% of attorneys in Texas and 82% of attorneys in Dallas were white. The representation of attorneys of color in partnership and summer associate positions falls behind national figures by 3% and 4.75%, respectively, the report...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS