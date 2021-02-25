USPTO Should Rethink Its Resistance To Political Slogan TMs

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- The events of Jan. 6 at the Capitol were unprecedented on a number of counts. The images of a disorganized mob flooding into the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate chambers are seared into the national memory, perhaps forever. As a trademark attorney, I noticed something else unusual about the day. It's admittedly mundane by comparison, but it's something I've thought a lot about since — that is, the lack of a single trademark application, either before or after that date, for one of the more common rallying cries of the movement: "Stop the Steal." An application for "We Did Stop...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS