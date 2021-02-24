Ex-Mass. Pol Cops To Using Campaign Cash For Golf, Gaming

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 1:34 PM EST) -- A former Massachusetts state representative pled guilty Wednesday to stealing tens of thousands in campaign funds to pay for golf club dues, casino trips and other personal expenses as well as lying to banks to score loans and filing false tax returns. David Nangle, a Lowell Democrat who had served on the legislature's ethics committee, copped to defrauding campaign donors as well as lying to a local bank to obtain loans. He had no quarrel with allegations made by an assistant U.S. attorney during the hearing that he submitted false campaign charges and then used the donated funds to pay for...

