Immigrants Must Prove Abuser Citizenship At 'Time Of Abuse'

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 8:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Board of Immigration Appeals refused a Mexican man's bid for deportation relief reserved for spousal abuse survivors, saying Wednesday that eligible immigrants must show that their abusers were American citizens or residents at the "time of the abuse." The appellate board decision is a loss for a Mexican national, referred to as L-L-P-, who argued that he qualified for special rule cancellation of removal based on his 16-year abusive marriage to a woman who won a green card after their divorce. "The applicant must demonstrate that the abuser held both legal status as the applicant's legally recognized spouse and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS