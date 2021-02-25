Tai Makes The Case For Worker-Centric Trade Policy Pivot

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 4:07 PM EST) -- Katherine Tai, the Biden administration's pick to be the next U.S. trade representative, stressed during a hearing Thursday that trade policy must be reshaped to serve the needs of everyday workers, but offered few details on the steps the government would take to accomplish that goal. In several hours of testimony before the Senate Finance Committee, Tai provided lawmakers with insight into her overall trade philosophy, noting that the government's traditional approach has often left workers behind. "For a very long time, regular people, ordinary Americans and workers have felt very disconnected from our trade policies, that they are policies that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS