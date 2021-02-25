Sparks Fly As Sen. Committee Mulls Top Biden Health Picks

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 6:56 PM EST) -- A confirmation hearing for two top Biden administration health officials turned contentious Thursday when Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky tore into one of the nominees, a transgender doctor, over her support for gender transition therapies. Paul's comments came as the Senate health committee weighed President Joe Biden's picks of Vivek H. Murthy for U.S. surgeon general and Rachel Levine for assistant secretary of Health and Human Services. Paul directed all of his attention to Levine, pressing her on whether minors should be able to decide for themselves whether to start hormone therapy or undergo gender reassignment surgery despite parental concerns....

