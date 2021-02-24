Calif. Accused Of Issuing Oil Permits Without Enviro Review

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 8:59 PM EST) -- The Center for Biological Diversity has hit the Golden State's gas regulator with a lawsuit in state court, accusing the agency of approving thousands of oil and gas drilling fracking projects without assessing the environmental and health impacts required under the California Environmental Quality Act. In Wednesday's 28-page complaint, the environmental nonprofit accuses the California Geologic Energy Management Division, or CalGEM, of repeatedly ignoring its legal obligation to assess the potential negative environmental and health impacts of oil and gas development in a specific region before issuing permits. The suit claims that CalGEM approved nearly 2,000 permits to drill new oil...

