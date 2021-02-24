Nike Can't Beat 'Cool Compression' Trademark Case

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 5:07 PM EST) -- A federal judge on Wednesday refused to dismiss a trademark lawsuit against Nike over its use of the words "cool compression" on apparel, ruling a jury would have to decide whether Nike had used it as a simple descriptive phrase. Seeking to escape a lawsuit by apparel company Lontex Corp., Nike had argued consumers would not be confused because it had merely used the terms as descriptors — that is, on tight-fitting Nike apparel that keeps an athlete cool. But U.S. District Judge Michael M. Baylson said a jury of consumers might not see it that way. "The likelihood of confusion...

