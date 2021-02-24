Pot Investment Firm Australis Picks Up Half Of Cultivation Co.

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 8:54 PM EST) -- Australis Capital Inc., a spinoff of cannabis giant Aurora Cannabis Inc., announced Wednesday that it had sealed a deal to purchase a majority stake in cultivation company ALPS, in a transaction steered by Canadian law firms Fogler Rubinoff LLP and McMillan LLP. As part of the deal, which is expected to close within a week, Australis will spend between CA$13.7 million ($10.9 million) and CA$25.94 million ($20.72 million) to acquire a 51% interest in ALPS, with the option to purchase the remaining shares in the company within three years. ALPS, formerly known as Aurora Larssen Projects, will add more than 100...

