Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DOE Pulls U-Turn On Trans-Inclusive Sports Policy

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 10:29 PM EST) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday withdrew a statement of support that former U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos filed in a lawsuit challenging a Connecticut policy that allows transgender girls to compete on girls' high school sports teams.

The U.S. Department of Justice said in a three-sentence notice that it has "reconsidered the matter," and will withdraw its statement of interest agreeing with a group of cisgender girls arguing that allowing transgender girls to compete on girls' teams is unfair and violates the federal anti-sex discrimination statute Title IX.

In a separate brief filing, the administration said it told the Connecticut...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!