DOE Pulls U-Turn On Trans-Inclusive Sports Policy

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 10:29 PM EST) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday withdrew a statement of support that former U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos filed in a lawsuit challenging a Connecticut policy that allows transgender girls to compete on girls' high school sports teams. The U.S. Department of Justice said in a three-sentence notice that it has "reconsidered the matter," and will withdraw its statement of interest agreeing with a group of cisgender girls arguing that allowing transgender girls to compete on girls' teams is unfair and violates the federal anti-sex discrimination statute Title IX. In a separate brief filing, the administration said it told the Connecticut...

