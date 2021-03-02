Lebanese Banks Say Crisis Blocks Forex Transfer In £3M Suit

Law360, London (March 2, 2021, 3:21 PM GMT) -- The Lebanese branches of Société Générale and Bank Audi have said that their refusal to accept a customer's foreign currency transfer request did not breach financial rules as the country is being ravaged by an economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic. Bank Audi SAL and Société Générale de Banque au Liban SAL said in separate defenses that they do not have to accept a request to transfer cash abroad in the context of the severe economic and banking crisis that is buffeting Lebanon. Both lenders said in Feb. 17 filings at the High Court, which were recently made public, that they are...

