Astellas Sued Again Over Incontinence Drug Patent

Law360, London (March 1, 2021, 3:02 PM GMT) -- A Novartis generic unit has slapped Astellas with litigation seeking to revoke the Japanese drug giant's patent for treating urinary concerns, just months after another generic company challenged the patent's validity. In its high court filing, Sandoz AG, a Novartis division, takes aim at the same patent as generic drugmaker Teva Pharmaceuticals, for an overactive bladder remedy. Sandoz seeks the court's declaration that the patent owned by Astellas Pharma Inc. is invalid, along with the supplementary protection certificate the pharmaceutical company secured to extend its patent rights. The grounds of invalidity were not immediately available Monday. Separate litigation filed by Teva...

