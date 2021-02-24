Fed. Circ. Shortchanged Insurers On ACA Pay, High Court Told

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 8:36 PM EST) -- A pair of insurers urged the U.S. Supreme Court to accept their challenge to a Federal Circuit decision that they argue shortchanged them on the money they say they are owed as a result of being stiffed on Affordable Care Act cost-sharing reduction payments. Community Health Choice Inc. and Maine Community Health Options petitioned the high court on Feb. 19 to consider an August ruling in litigation stemming from the Trump administration's decision to cut off cost-sharing reduction payments in 2017. The payments were meant to help reduce copays and deductibles for low-income consumers on the ACA exchanges. While a Federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS