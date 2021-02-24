Law Firm Not Covered In Malpractice Suit, Mont. Justices Say

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 10:12 PM EST) -- The Montana Supreme Court held Tuesday that Keller Reynolds Drake Johnson & Gillespie PC can't use professional liability insurance coverage for its defense against its clients' legal malpractice suit, saying one of the firm's members knew before the policy's inception about a $2.2 million default and sanctions which served as the basis for the clients' claim. ALPS Property & Casualty Insurance Co. has no duty to defend or indemnify the underlying suit brought by the firm's clients, according to the court, saying Richard Gillespie of Keller Reynolds was aware of the potential malpractice claim against him when the law firm submitted...

