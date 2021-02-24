Unreported Breach Sparks Warning From French Regulator

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 9:59 PM EST) -- France's data protection authority on Wednesday seized on a suspected health data leak that's been reported in the media but not to the regulator's office to drive home the importance and costly repercussions for companies that fail to disclose data breaches within 72 hours of discovery. France's Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des Libertés revealed in a statement it was working to confirm media reports that a file containing sensitive medical data gathered from nearly 500,000 people by several French medical laboratories had been stolen and published online. Media reports indicated that hackers may have obtained the data by infiltrating medical...

