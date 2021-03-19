IP Hires: Steptoe, Akin Gump, Davis Wright, ​​​​​​​Fox Rothschild

Law360 (March 19, 2021, 3:49 PM EDT) -- Steptoe & Johnson, Akin Gump, Davis Wright, Fox Rothschild, Reed Smith, Latham, Willkie and Norton Rose are among the latest firm to add attorneys with expertise in intellectual property. Here's what you need to know about these new hires. Steptoe & Johnson Amy Sullivan Cahill Sallie Jacobs Stevens Steptoe & Johnson PLLC has created a new intellectual property practice, adding a boutique firm based in Kentucky and two of its litigators. Cahill IP PLLC will become a part of Steptoe & Johnson, with Amy Sullivan Cahill and Sallie Jacobs Stevens working in Louisville, Kentucky, and focusing on copyrights, trademarks and litigation. "I'm grateful for...

