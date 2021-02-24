Wash. Journalists Get Greenlight For Multi-Paper Union Vote

Law360 (February 24, 2021, 9:02 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board official signed off Wednesday on a multi-facility bargaining unit for journalists at several Washington state newspapers operated by McClatchy, finding they have a community of interest despite the papers' focus on local news. In his decision, Regional Director Ronald K. Hooks directed an election for the journalists at the Tacoma News Tribune, Olympian, Bellingham Herald and Tri-Cities Herald looking to unionize with the Pacific Northwest Newspaper Guild, The NewsGuild-CWA Local 37082. Since The McClatchy Co. LLC didn't "file a timely statement of position contesting the appropriateness of the unit," the company was barred from raising the...

