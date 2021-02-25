Wind Turbine Co. Adviser Settles SEC's $1.9M Scheme Claims

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 2:02 PM EST) -- A wind turbine company consultant has agreed to pay about $160,000 to settle allegations from federal securities regulators that he and his co-workers conned at least 60 investors out of more than $1.9 million by misrepresenting the company's technology prospects and pocketing nearly half of investor funds. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told a Florida federal court Wednesday that a consultant for Thunderbird Power Corp., John Alexander "Lex" van Arem of Ontario, Canada, has agreed to settle the SEC's claims that he helped run an alleged scheme between August 2016 and October 2018 to collect investor funds through the unregistered...

