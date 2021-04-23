'Rude' Philly Judge Asks For 2nd Chance At Ethics Hearing

Law360 (April 23, 2021, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania state judge facing a possible ouster over her irate courtroom demeanor and her mishandling of child custody cases apologized for her misconduct during a disciplinary hearing Friday and asked that she be allowed to remain a member of the Philadelphia County bench. Judge Lyris Younge told the state's Court of Judicial Discipline that she accepted responsibility for her actions, which included repeatedly berating individuals who appeared in her courtroom and failing to adhere to strict schedules for appeals in cases where children were removed from their homes, but that she believed she had learned from her mistakes and grown...

