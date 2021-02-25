7th Circ. Says Magistrate Overstepped In HUD Bias Suit

Law360 (February 25, 2021, 4:16 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit has revived part of a discrimination suit by a former U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development employee after finding that a magistrate judge overstepped his authority by relying on HUD's assertions about a union grievance process. A panel said Wednesday that the lower court's decision had erred in relying on assertions by HUD when tossing the worker's claim that she was discriminated against based on her race, disability and other factors. The magistrate judge went "far beyond the pleadings" in dismissing the case, the court said. In remanding the issue, the Seventh Circuit said that the lower...

